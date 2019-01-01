My Queue

Finding Investors

Positive Publicity Boosts Your Startup's Chance for Success
Publicity

Positive Publicity Boosts Your Startup's Chance for Success

Investors, customers, even employees become enthusiastic when your company garners visibility in the media. And it doesn't take an expensive PR firm to get it, either.
Brian Jones | 7 min read
When Pitching Investors, Your Product Doesn't Matter (as Much as You Think)

When Pitching Investors, Your Product Doesn't Matter (as Much as You Think)

Ever considered upping your storytelling game? That's actually something as important to investors as your product.
Alex Gold | 7 min read
VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
Alex Gold | 5 min read
What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready

What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready

Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read

More From This Topic

6 Successful Dealmakers Share Their Top Tips on Raising Capital
Raising Capital

6 Successful Dealmakers Share Their Top Tips on Raising Capital

Do today what others aren't willing to.
The Oracles | 7 min read
Finding Investors Through LinkedIn
Investors

Finding Investors Through LinkedIn

How can this business network platform help you land business funding? Read more to find out.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
First Meeting With an Investor? These 5 Guidelines Will Help
Pitching Investors

First Meeting With an Investor? These 5 Guidelines Will Help

Remember that the golden rule to selling your business concept is to "under-promise and over-deliver."
Toby Nwazor | 6 min read
3 Business Lessons Learned Watching Shark Tank
Shark Tank

3 Business Lessons Learned Watching Shark Tank

The show is amusing or an entrepreneurship master class, depending upon what you're looking for.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
How to Decide Whether to Crowdfund or Bootstrap Your Business
Startup Funding

How to Decide Whether to Crowdfund or Bootstrap Your Business

How you chose to fund your business has a lot to with how much control you are willing to lose and how hard it is to explain your idea.
Michael Georgiou | 6 min read
6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Seeing Your Pitch
Pitching Investors

6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Seeing Your Pitch

Investors want to make sure that you have the tenacity and ability to succeed, Also, that they're going to make a profit.
Rehan Ijaz | 5 min read
How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App
Apps

How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App

Use these tips to create a profile that will make investors swipe right.
Vanessa Richardson | 2 min read
Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet
Project Grow

Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet

Wealthy families have money to invest. Here's how to find it.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
How Will and Jada Smith's Foundation Ended Up Backing a Little-Known Energy Startup
Philanthropy

How Will and Jada Smith's Foundation Ended Up Backing a Little-Known Energy Startup

Philanthropists are emerging as a new resource for high-risk tech startups that are tackling hard issues, like climate change.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 7 min read
Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment
Pivots

Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment

Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
Dan Primack and Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read