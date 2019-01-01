Finding Investors

There are no Videos in your queue.
Investors, customers, even employees become enthusiastic when your company garners visibility in the media. And it doesn't take an expensive PR firm to get it, either.
Ever considered upping your storytelling game? That's actually something as important to investors as your product.
An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
How can this business network platform help you land business funding? Read more to find out.
Remember that the golden rule to selling your business concept is to "under-promise and over-deliver."
The show is amusing or an entrepreneurship master class, depending upon what you're looking for.
How you chose to fund your business has a lot to with how much control you are willing to lose and how hard it is to explain your idea.
Investors want to make sure that you have the tenacity and ability to succeed, Also, that they're going to make a profit.
Use these tips to create a profile that will make investors swipe right.
Wealthy families have money to invest. Here's how to find it.
Philanthropists are emerging as a new resource for high-risk tech startups that are tackling hard issues, like climate change.
Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
