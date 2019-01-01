My Queue

Finding The Right Business

Business Ideas

'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini

My entrepreneurial niche involved something I did over and over every day as a bartender.
Eric Tecosky | 6 min read
This Entrepreneur's Near-Death Experience Revealed Her True Purpose

The decision to live requires we next decide what to do with out lives.
Darrah Brustein | 4 min read
5 Tips for Veterans Thinking About Starting a Business

Military service is good preparation for the stamina and problem-solving required to be a successful entrepreneur.
David Shutler | 5 min read
Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.

You've worked hard, but it might be time to take what you've learned and use those lessons to fuel a new project. Our experts explain how to take stock of the situation.
Amy S. Choi | 3 min read
Chipotle, Subway Want a Slice of the Fast-Casual Pizza Business

Chipotle will apply its fast and fresh formula to pizza and a Subway franchisee plans to open a Subway Pizza Express in 2014.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read

Franchises

From Intern to Franchisee

A sweet internship with Kona Ice helped Derek Taylor open his very own franchise.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Technology

Proto Labs Wants to Help You Create a Cool Prototype for Free

The latest winner of the Cool Idea! Award program is Garageio, a device that allows you to open and close your garage door with your smartphone.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
Technology

An App That Unites Sports Fans in Any City

Fanatic connects geographically dispersed die-hards of college and pro sports teams.
Matt Villano | 2 min read
Finance

Why Venture Capitalists Don't Care About Your Pitch

Ideas are really the easy part of a startup; what VC's are increasingly looking for is the ability to execute.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

How to Transform Your Passion into a Successful Business

Starting a new business is an emotional roller coaster. That's why it helps to make a living out of what you love. Here's how to get there.
Gautam Gupta | 4 min read
Finance

Survey: 1 in 2 Angel Investors Regrets an Investment Made This Year

Entrepreneurs tend to over-promise when pitching their startup at the earliest stages, investors say.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Growth Strategies

What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You?

These four entrepreneur types can help you determine which qualities most drive your entrepreneurial spirit and what that means for your business.
George Deeb | 4 min read
Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurship Growing at an Exponential Rate

As the sixth annual Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off, the community of entrepreneurs and mentors across the globe is surging.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Starting a Business

On Starting Up From Three Veteran Entrepreneurs

You may think you know what tough is, but these three vets can tell you a few stories.
Susan Johnston | 5 min read
Technology

One of the Richest Men in the World Just Invested in an Instagram Competitor

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim led a $60 million funding round for video and photo-sharing startup Mobli.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read