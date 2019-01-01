My Queue

Finding Your Passion

Want to Discover Your Entrepreneurial Passion? Here's an Idea: Go Back in Time.
Want to Discover Your Entrepreneurial Passion? Here's an Idea: Go Back in Time.

A folk tale about an old-timey gold prospector may help you figure out who you truly want to be.
Ann Vertel | 5 min read
Why You Should Stop Trying to 'Find Your Passion'

Psychologists argue that it may do more harm than good.
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
Here's How to Live a Life of More Purpose and Less Regret

Peter Voogd says stick to your values and know your strengths if you want to live to the fullest.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
The 5 Gut-Check Questions Confronting Entrepreneurs Every Day

The day you forget why you began is the day you're done.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Passion

Remember, business greats like Sam Walton and Colonel Harland Sanders were a lot older than 25 when they found success.
Lisa Promise | 6 min read

3 Ways to Unlock Your Success Origin Story
Spider-Man gained superpowers from a radioactive spider. What fuels your fighting spirit?
Victoria Cairl | 4 min read
7 Lessons to Starting a Business
How much you know when you begin is less important than your willingness to learn.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Why You Shouldn't Be an Entrepreneur
Advice from a guy who runs an 8-figure business.
Noah Kagan | 8 min read
5 Steps You Can Take Now to Get Wealthy in 2017
The first move you can take toward financial independence is expanding your sense of what is possible.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Passion Is What Unlocks Your Hustler's Work Ethic
Passion for your quest will give you the strength for all the work required to succeed.
Sam Oh | 5 min read
How to Find Your Direction and Follow Your Dreams
Focusing on your objectives and having a strong work ethic can help you figure out what you want out of your life.
Spartan Up! Podcast | 2 min read
4 Lessons Learned About the Myth of Creative Success
Staying true to their passion is challenging but essential for creatives navigating the contemporary economy.
Daniel McCarthy | 4 min read
How to Discover Your Ideal Profession
Young people feel pressured to know what it is they want to do for the rest of their life, as if they have figure it out.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
The 3 Ways Ego Will Derail Your Career Before It Really Begins
Passion, pride and too much talk can get in the way of accomplishing your dreams.
Ryan Holiday | 8 min read
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Burger King combined a Whopper with a burrito.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read