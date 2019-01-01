My Queue

finland

Google Isn't the Only One Working on a Modular Smartphone
Smartphones

Google Isn't the Only One Working on a Modular Smartphone

A company called Circular Devices has created something it calls the 'Puzzlephone.'
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
The Finns Are Coming, and They Mean Business

The Finns Are Coming, and They Mean Business

Check out these three cool, innovative Nordic startups that are seeking to expand to the U.S.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read