Fintech trends

Five Innovative Trends of the Fintech Industry
Fintech trends

Five Innovative Trends of the Fintech Industry

Digitalization, security and privacy: fintech has it all
Javed Tapia | 3 min read
Cryptocurrency Companies Could Find Their Credibility in Bahrain

Cryptocurrency Companies Could Find Their Credibility in Bahrain

Bahrain's list of fintech companies will also include cryptocurrency-led firms, who want to establish a proper infrastructure in Bahrain
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
8 Tech Trends to Keep Your Eye on in 2018

8 Tech Trends to Keep Your Eye on in 2018

Five tech companies made up a whopping 37 percent of the S&P 500's total gains in 2017. How much more proof do you need than that?
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back

Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back

This year, expect a more diversified approach and better user experience to help fintech recover from a downbeat 2016.
Eyal Lifshitz | 5 min read
'Factoring' Family Into Account

'Factoring' Family Into Account

A third-generation entrepreneur founds a fintech startup that would have made his father's small-business journey less stressful.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read

More From This Topic

What Makes Asia the Hottest Destination for Fintech ?
FinTech

What Makes Asia the Hottest Destination for Fintech ?

Asia, is a breeding ground for great technological talent, and resources that are cost effective!
Tejasvi Mohanram | 4 min read
#5 Fintech Trends That You May Want To Watch Out For in 2017
Fintech trends

#5 Fintech Trends That You May Want To Watch Out For in 2017

Just like India skipped the landline phenomenon and went straight to the mobile revolution, Fintech is likely to go digital.
S. Kumar Srivatsan | 5 min read