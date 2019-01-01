My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

fire phone

Amazon's Jeff Bezos: 'I've Made Billions of Dollars of Failures'
Amazon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos: 'I've Made Billions of Dollars of Failures'

This is why it won't matter if the fire phone flops.
Jillian D'Onfro | 2 min read
So What If Its First Phone Flopped? Amazon Is Keeping the Fire Alive Anyway.

So What If Its First Phone Flopped? Amazon Is Keeping the Fire Alive Anyway.

Once burned, twice shy doesn't apply. Amazon's not tapping out of the smartphone market just yet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read