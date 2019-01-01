There are no Videos in your queue.
Firefighters
Jason Paulk opened a Christmas Decor franchise so that he could run a business while keeping his jobs as a firefighter and paramedic.
Jeffrey Urbas is a firefighter through and through, working as a fire sergeant with the City of Detroit Fire Department while also running a Firehouse Subs.
Franchising gave Alex Lee the flexibility to keep working as a firefighter and competing as a salsa dancer.
A firefighting-theme sandwich chain gets hot. Now with nearly 500 locations, it's grown to become one of the top sub-sandwich franchises in the U.S.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
