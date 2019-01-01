My Queue

Firefighters

How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders
How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders

GovX's small customer base helped it cash in with investors.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas

Jason Paulk opened a Christmas Decor franchise so that he could run a business while keeping his jobs as a firefighter and paramedic.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Why This Career Firefighter Opened a Firehouse Subs Restaurant

Jeffrey Urbas is a firefighter through and through, working as a fire sergeant with the City of Detroit Fire Department while also running a Firehouse Subs.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Franchise Players: A Firefighting Salsa Dancer Finds Flexibility as a Franchisee

Franchising gave Alex Lee the flexibility to keep working as a firefighter and competing as a salsa dancer.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
How Two Firefighters Started Firehouse Subs Franchise

A firefighting-theme sandwich chain gets hot. Now with nearly 500 locations, it's grown to become one of the top sub-sandwich franchises in the U.S.
David Port | 3 min read