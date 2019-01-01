My Queue

Firing

Avoid Elon Musk-Style Firing Sprees by Having Hard Conversations Sooner
Managing Employees

Confronting employees who misbehave is never fun (or easy), but company leaders can't afford to ignore bad behavior until it creates larger issues.
Drew McLellan | 6 min read
Why Firing Some of Your Employees Could Be the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Business

It's time to truly evaluate your employees to determine if they're still (or ever have been) a good fit for your organization.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
When to Cut Ties With a Longtime Employee

You need to do what's best for the business.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee

There are ways to make the process fair, respectful and relatively painless.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Inside Netflix's Notorious Firing Practices

The 'keeper test' is reportedly employed by CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

More From This Topic

'Why I Had to Fire My Co-founder, CEO and Close Friend'
Co-founders

Rumpl CEO Wylie Robinson looks back on one of the toughest conversations of his life -- and what you can learn from it.
Wylie Robinson | 4 min read
10 Entrepreneurs Who Were Forced Out of Their Own Companies
Firing

A number of famous founders have gotten the boot.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
How to Fire Your Best Friend
Managing Employees

Be direct. Be quick. And if they are still talking to you, help them find a new job.
Levi King | 5 min read
An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work
Etiquette

These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
Employees Underperforming? How to Respond to These 3 Excuses.
Firing

Sometimes, an employee just needs an extra jolt. Other times, you will need to pull the plug.
Christine Alemany | 7 min read
15 Celebrities Who Got Fired and Made a Comeback
Comebacks

Getting fired actually set these celebrities up for success.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women
Facebook

The issue was brought up on Monday when the head of a security firm tweeted that she had evidence of the stalking.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
The 11 Strangest Reasons People Were Fired
Firing

These nightmarish stories will make your jaw drop.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
CEOs

After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Ron Shaich | 4 min read
What Happens When Founders Are Fired
Firing

Replacements face a daunting task.
Jeff Hyman | 5 min read