First Amendment

Is It Appropriate For Employees to 'Take a Knee' in the Workplace?
Is It Appropriate For Employees to 'Take a Knee' in the Workplace?

Four executives weigh in on how they view the NFL controversy, as applied to their respective companies.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
How the Supreme Court's Upcoming Ruling in Same-Sex Marriage Wedding Cake Case Might Impact Other Small Businesses

Spoiler: Probably not much.

Robert Loeb | 5 min read

How the Supreme Court's Upcoming Ruling in Same-Sex Marriage Wedding Cake Case Might Impact Other Small Businesses

Spoiler: Probably not much.
Robert Loeb | 5 min read
Does Trump's Twitter Blocking Violate the First Amendment?

Does Trump's Twitter Blocking Violate the First Amendment?

A free speech advocacy group claims that President Donald Trump's Twitter account is a public forum, and therefore he cannot block anyone from it.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Google Wins Some and Loses Some in Florida SEO Case

Google Wins Some and Loses Some in Florida SEO Case

The search engine giant is protected by the First Amendment, but a judge says no to CDA protection.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
Amazon Says First Amendment Protects Alexa Data

Amazon Says First Amendment Protects Alexa Data

Amazon is refusing to give authorities investigating a murder access to data from Alexa.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How to Prevent Presidential Debates From Becoming Disruptive Workplace Debates
How to Prevent Presidential Debates From Becoming Disruptive Workplace Debates

With some guidelines in place, there's nothing wrong with healthy political conversations.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
4 Ways to Protect Your Brand Without Involving the Courts
4 Ways to Protect Your Brand Without Involving the Courts

Take action on addressing any negative reviews of your brand or business.
Steve Cook | 5 min read
Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.
Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.

British Justice Secretary: 'Internet trolls are cowards who are poisoning our national life.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Citing a Celeb in an Ad? The First Amendment May Not Protect You.
Citing a Celeb in an Ad? The First Amendment May Not Protect You.

A recent court ruling finds companies aren't protected from suits by public figures if corporate ads feature them without prior consent.
Richard Young and Matthew T. Ingersoll | 4 min read