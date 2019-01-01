My Queue

first employees

Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason
Hiring

You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
5 Things You Need to Know Before Hiring Your First Employee

To prevent costly mistakes and wasted time, run through all of the following considerations before you even think about recruiting.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
7 Illusions to Shed in the First 100 Days of Your Startup

Naive optimism fuels the dream of building your own company but when you launch, it is time to get real.
Josh Marti | 4 min read
5 Steps for Building a Great Startup Team

A serial entrepreneur shares his insights on creating an organization that rocks.
John Rampton | 5 min read