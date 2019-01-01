There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
First Impressions
Ready For Anything
To ensure you make the best of meeting new people, here are three simple yet powerful strategies.
The most enjoyable person you ever interviewed is not necessarily the most enjoyable person to employ.
Doing even the small stuff well is what leads to success.
People want to do business with the person grateful they have a lot of work, not the one complaining about being overworked.
Geniuses can afford to be eccentric, but the merely smart need to look like they are.
More From This Topic
First Impressions
How you dress in a professional setting goes a long way in how others perceive you.
Entrepreneurs
Small, everyday gestures of goodwill have miraculous power.
Confidence
Here are some quick tips to give your confidence a boost.
Ready For Anything
Lead with authenticity, and these tips will help you communicate the rest to make the best first impression as a leader.
Networking
Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Science of Success
How to give yourself every advantage when something like your weight can impact your earnings by nearly $400,000.
Ready For Anything
The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Success Habits
The longer people wait for you to arrive, the harder it is for you to make a good impression when you do.
First Impressions
Those first few seconds of a meeting could make or break a business deal. Here's how to make and leverage a good first impression.
Communication Strategies
A new study finds that including smiley faces in messages could unfavorably tip the scales if you're trying to make a good first impression.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?