First Impressions

3 Simple Strategies for a Standout First Impression
Ready For Anything

3 Simple Strategies for a Standout First Impression

To ensure you make the best of meeting new people, here are three simple yet powerful strategies.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read
When to Turn Down a Promising Job Candidate

When to Turn Down a Promising Job Candidate

The most enjoyable person you ever interviewed is not necessarily the most enjoyable person to employ.
John Rampton | 5 min read
To Dominate Your Industry Make Everything You Do 'World Class'

To Dominate Your Industry Make Everything You Do 'World Class'

Doing even the small stuff well is what leads to success.
Robert Glazer | 5 min read
Success Begins With Cultivating the Right Attitude

Success Begins With Cultivating the Right Attitude

People want to do business with the person grateful they have a lot of work, not the one complaining about being overworked.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence

18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence

Geniuses can afford to be eccentric, but the merely smart need to look like they are.
Deep Patel | 8 min read

Learn How to Dress to Impress From This Men's Style Expert With Over 1 Million YouTube Followers
First Impressions

Learn How to Dress to Impress From This Men's Style Expert With Over 1 Million YouTube Followers

How you dress in a professional setting goes a long way in how others perceive you.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read
4 Ways to Develop the People Skills You Need to Grow Your Business
Entrepreneurs

4 Ways to Develop the People Skills You Need to Grow Your Business

Small, everyday gestures of goodwill have miraculous power.
Levi King | 5 min read
How to Build Your Confidence and Create the Reputation You Want
Confidence

How to Build Your Confidence and Create the Reputation You Want

Here are some quick tips to give your confidence a boost.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader
Ready For Anything

How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader

Lead with authenticity, and these tips will help you communicate the rest to make the best first impression as a leader.
Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them
Networking

This Is How You Cold-Call Your Entrepreneurial Heroes Without Annoying Them

Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back
Science of Success

5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back

How to give yourself every advantage when something like your weight can impact your earnings by nearly $400,000.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression
Ready For Anything

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Cultivate Punctuality to Help You Stand Out Among Coworkers
Success Habits

Cultivate Punctuality to Help You Stand Out Among Coworkers

The longer people wait for you to arrive, the harder it is for you to make a good impression when you do.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
That Potential Client Is Judging You So Focus on Making a Good First Impression
First Impressions

That Potential Client Is Judging You So Focus on Making a Good First Impression

Those first few seconds of a meeting could make or break a business deal. Here's how to make and leverage a good first impression.
Drew McLellan | 6 min read
Science Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Use Emoji at Work
Communication Strategies

Science Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Use Emoji at Work

A new study finds that including smiley faces in messages could unfavorably tip the scales if you're trying to make a good first impression.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read