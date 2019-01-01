There are no Videos in your queue.
First Year
Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Follow these tips in order to make it through the first year and beyond as a successful entrepreneur.
Naive optimism fuels the dream of building your own company but when you launch, it is time to get real.
The co-founder of a new Cincinnati company shares what he learned about pitching, fundraising and claiming small victories.
