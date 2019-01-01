My Queue

First Year

Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving
Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving

Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
How to Survive Your First Year of Entrepreneurship

How to Survive Your First Year of Entrepreneurship

Follow these tips in order to make it through the first year and beyond as a successful entrepreneur.
Neil Patel | 5 min read
7 Illusions to Shed in the First 100 Days of Your Startup

7 Illusions to Shed in the First 100 Days of Your Startup

Naive optimism fuels the dream of building your own company but when you launch, it is time to get real.
Josh Marti | 4 min read
The Top 10 Lessons Learned in the Trenches of Startup Year 1

The Top 10 Lessons Learned in the Trenches of Startup Year 1

The co-founder of a new Cincinnati company shares what he learned about pitching, fundraising and claiming small victories.
Blake Smith | 4 min read