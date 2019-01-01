My Queue

Firsts

Don't Be Boring: 3 Tips to Trying New Marketing Techniques
Don't Be Boring: 3 Tips to Trying New Marketing Techniques

If you want to maintain a connection with your customers, you have to constantly adapt along with them.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
6 Reasons I'm Grateful My Dad Made Me Get a Job Every Summer

6 Reasons I'm Grateful My Dad Made Me Get a Job Every Summer

The beach is a great place to spend the summer but no place to develop a kid's work ethic.
Lisa Sugar | 5 min read
Check Out the First Email Sent From Space

Check Out the First Email Sent From Space

The message was sent from an old MAC computer in 1991.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License

New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License

The groundbreaking license granted to cryptocurrency exchange itBit signifies a momentous stride forward in the race to legitimize the fledgling digital currency.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read