Fiscal Cliff
Finance
Washington policy makers would like nothing more than for small business to boost hiring and investment. The best thing they could do is come to some agreement on the deficit and enact rules about all the laws they've passed.
While the political compromise in Washington might have been an overall plus for the U.S. economy, the measures are likely to damp small-business employment.
Here's what entrepreneurs need to know about the American Taxpayer Relief Act.
Given the business outlook for the coming year, it's hard to find any winners and the list of losers is long.
The franchise industry experienced modest growth this year and despite economic uncertainty, expectations remain cautious but solid for the New Year.
More From This Topic
Finance
As Republicans and Democrats lock horns in Washington over tax thresholds, small business owners say they just need some clarity.
Starting a Business
Higher taxes are all but certain. Here are four ways starting a new business can help you offset the impact of any fiscal cliff changes.
Growth Strategies
Unemployment edges down as November job growth fares better than expected.
Growth Strategies
Superstorm Sandy's damage and fiscal cliff fears are reflected in weaker small-business job numbers.
Finance
Several small-business owners met with the president this week to discuss the possible fiscal cliff. We caught up with one entrepreneur to find out what they talked about.
Finance
Entrepreneurship professor Scott Shane's insights on how spending cuts and tax increases could affect you.
Growth Strategies
A new Bank of America survey reveals that small-business owners rely heavily on their local economies.
Finance
Think concerns over the coming federal spending cuts and tax increases are overblown? Think again. Here's why.
Finance
At the end of the year, a slew of tax breaks are set to expire, effectively increasing your bill to Uncle Sam. Here is a rundown of some of the changes that may not heard about.
