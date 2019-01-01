There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Fitbit
Strategic Partnerships
Your startup might accelerate growth by forming a strategic partnership with established businesses -- not just VCs.
Plus, Fitbit is partnering with Google to send health data to doctors, and a free social networking app that connects young girls with female mentors raises $2.7 million.
Plus, electric scooter startup Bird raises $100 million and Philz Coffee creates an app.
The deal, which closed on Dec. 6, did not include Pebble's hardware products.
As part of the deal, Pebble is expected to stop manufacturing its smartwatches.
More From This Topic
Fitbit
Utilizing the company's new Sleep Schedule feature you can get the most out of your nightly snoozes.
Legal
The new lawsuit follows a consumer lawsuit filed last week.
Innovators
The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Gadgets
For the gadget-obsessed in your life.
IPO
The wearable fitness tech company is expected to IPO today.
Legal
Earlier this year, according to the suit, Fitbit contacted one-third of Jawbone's workforce -- several of whom downloaded sensitive documents before being hired away.
Wearable Tech
Google may be vying for a slice of the fitness wearables pie.
Big Data
People immersed in the Quantified Self movement collect vast amounts of data about their health but analytics still needs make easier to apply.
Wearables
Spire is a clip-on device that sort of looks like a rock but monitors your fluctuating levels of stress.
Far Out Tech
With Cicret on your wrist, you'll never lose touch with your smartphone again. You wear it like a second skin.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?