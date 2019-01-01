My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fitco

Dos veinteañeros hicieron de su pasión por el fitness un negocio internacional
Historias Entrepreneur

Dos veinteañeros hicieron de su pasión por el fitness un negocio internacional

Andrea Baba y Alexander Mayor son dos jóvenes peruanos que crearon Fitco, un software de administración, reserva y retención para gimnasios, clubes deportivos y centros fitness que ha llegado a varios países de América Latina.
Yanin Alfaro | 6 min read