fitness app

These 7 Mobile Apps Will Help You Stay Fit
These 7 Mobile Apps Will Help You Stay Fit

From suggesting exercise routines to tracking the steps taken, the fitness apps have become the go-to platform for millennials with fitness goals
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How Fitness Devices are Helping People Meet their Social Needs

How Fitness Devices are Helping People Meet their Social Needs

Fitness Devices drive us to think of health as a social opportunity, allowing us to feel supported and accountable for establishing goals and meeting them
Piyush Panchal | 4 min read
How These 4 Sports Apps Are Using Technology To Help Improve Performance

How These 4 Sports Apps Are Using Technology To Help Improve Performance

Sports startups are bringing together sports and fitness through technology
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit

What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit

Gympik on an acqui-hiring spree.
Niharika Verma | 3 min read
Your Weight Loss App May Just Be A Placebo, If it Even Worked

Your Weight Loss App May Just Be A Placebo, If it Even Worked

A recent survey concludes some of the most popular weight loss apps have literally no scientific backing at all
Rustam Singh | 4 min read