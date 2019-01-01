Fitness Trackers

My Queue

What Quantified Self Did for Six-Pack Abs, 'Quantified Business' Can Do for Your Startup
What Quantified Self Did for Six-Pack Abs, 'Quantified Business' Can Do for Your Startup

You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 4 min read
How to Become a Healthcare Innovator

How to Become a Healthcare Innovator

The healthcare industry needs startups, and startups need the healthcare industry. Are you in?
Karin Ratchinsky | 6 min read
More People Flocking to Fitness Classes Inspired by Ballet, Cycling and Tech

More People Flocking to Fitness Classes Inspired by Ballet, Cycling and Tech

Recent findings from MyFitnessPal also show a dip in interest in yoga.
Carolyn Sun | 3 min read
The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

From drones to virtual-reality headsets, here is what will be popular this year.
Emily Price | 5 min read
This Dating App Lets Your Actual Heart Choose Your Matches

This Dating App Lets Your Actual Heart Choose Your Matches

Working with Fitbit and Android Wear, Once pairs people when their chests start beating.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read

HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System
HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System

For fitness fanatics, this all-in-one kit allows you to track your health, set goals and get encouragement.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Garmin Adds a New Smart Scale, Fitness Tracker to Its Product Line
Garmin Adds a New Smart Scale, Fitness Tracker to Its Product Line

Both devices will go on sale at Best Buy in November for $149.99.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze

It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
Jacob Kleinman | 1 min read
FitBit Raises IPO Price Range to $19 Per Share
FitBit Raises IPO Price Range to $19 Per Share

The wearable fitness tech company is expected to IPO today.
Kayla Tausche | 1 min read
Wearable Tech Is Improving Employee Productivity and Happiness
Wearable Tech Is Improving Employee Productivity and Happiness

Companies around the world are finding ways to boost productivity, safety and wellness using wearable technology.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Apple Watch Launch Only 'Symbolic' for Wearables Industry, Research Group Says
Apple Watch Launch Only 'Symbolic' for Wearables Industry, Research Group Says

While smartwatch sales are poised for serious growth this year, the 'key to success' hasn't been communicated to consumers yet, according to IDC.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Would You Work Out Harder If You Got Paid in Bitcoin?
Would You Work Out Harder If You Got Paid in Bitcoin?

Austin-based startup Chaotic Moon Studios is showing off an iOS app at SXSW that pays people to exercise. The more users work out with FitCoin, the more cryptocash they stash.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone
Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone

Google may be vying for a slice of the fitness wearables pie.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?
How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?

A lawsuit alleges that the company's financial condition is 'perilous and currently insufficient to pay its debts.'
Adam Lashinsky | 3 min read
What the Future of Fitness Trackers Looks Like
What the Future of Fitness Trackers Looks Like

Experts say to expect only more sophistication as the technology evolves.
Reuters | 3 min read