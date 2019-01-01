My Queue

Flat6Labs

Leadership

Follow The Leader: Ahmed El Alfi, Founder and Chairman , Sawari Ventures

Ahmed El Alfi explains the reasons behind his unwavering support to entrepreneurs across the MENA region.
Tamara Pupic | 5 min read
Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans

When putting together a business plan for your new enterprise, make sure you avoid these four factors so as not to turn off potential investors.
Ramez M. El-Serafy | 2 min read
Startup Weekend Dubai Runs A 54-Hour Educational Experience For 'Treps

Startup Weekend Dubai 2015, a 54-hour annual event, was staged at AstroLabs headquarters in Jumeirah Lake Towers from November 19-21.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
The Recap: Enterprise Agility Forum 2015

The second annual Enterprise Agility Forum presented by du, which featured some of the region's most prominent leaders sharing their insights with the 200 attendees of the half-day conference.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Joanna Santillan, Founder and CEO, Afterschool.ae

After finding it difficult to search for extracurricular activities in the UAE for her children on the Internet, Joanna Santillan decided to fix the problem herself by devising a solution through her startup, Afterschool.ae.
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read