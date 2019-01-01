There are no Videos in your queue.
Flea Markets
Liquidation
Sometimes being an entrepreneur means you need a successful garage sale to stay in business. Embrace it.
Mark Vevle helped set up Brooklyn Flea Philly, but the market failed. Lessons learned, he decided to open his own, Philly-centric market.
Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
