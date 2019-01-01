My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Flexibility

6 Ways to Save Your Team From Crashing and Burning
Managing Employees

6 Ways to Save Your Team From Crashing and Burning

Without a strong team, no matter how great the vision, it cannot be executed properly.
Andy Petranek | 7 min read
Workplace Flexibility Helps Entrepreneurs Attract Top Talent

Workplace Flexibility Helps Entrepreneurs Attract Top Talent

Executive search firm Inkwell connects brands with seasoned employees who need flexible schedules.
Liz Brody | 4 min read
A Family-Friendly Work Environment Is a Powerful Recruiting and Retention Tool

A Family-Friendly Work Environment Is a Powerful Recruiting and Retention Tool

Parents who have the flexibility they need are loyal employees.
David Teten | 6 min read
Richard Branson Says the 9-5 Workday Grind Is About to Die. Here's Why.

Richard Branson Says the 9-5 Workday Grind Is About to Die. Here's Why.

The Virgin Group founder urges businesses to implement flexible work practices to get the most from their employees.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Coming Workplace Revolution

The Coming Workplace Revolution

Most employees are disengaged with their work and skeptical of their company leadership.
Joshua Levie | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Writing Flexibility Into Your Business Model Can Save Your Company
Resilience

Writing Flexibility Into Your Business Model Can Save Your Company

On the 10th anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, it's important to explore what separates the struggling from the resilient.
Tahnee Elliott | 6 min read
How Shopify, Hubspot, Oath and Peapod Supercharged Their Company Cultures This Past Year
Company Culture

How Shopify, Hubspot, Oath and Peapod Supercharged Their Company Cultures This Past Year

Collaborative, flexible, supportive and learning oriented environments attract and retain employees.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
We Acquired a Company With Remote Employees. Here's What We Learned.
Hiring

We Acquired a Company With Remote Employees. Here's What We Learned.

When you lose the central office mindset, it literally opens up a world of talent options for you.
George Deeb | 7 min read
Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers
Motivation and Retention

Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers

Techies need freedom, flexibility and fun.
Suhaib Mohammed | 4 min read
Which Country to Move to If You're Young and Want to Be Your Own Boss
Lifestyle

Which Country to Move to If You're Young and Want to Be Your Own Boss

Set yourself up for success abroad.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World
Generation Z

How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World

Gen Z has arrived on the heels of the millennials as the first "digital native" generation that has never known an analog existence.
Jen Marchetti | 5 min read
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility
Pivots

A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility

With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
5 Jobs at Apple, Google and Amazon You Can Do at Home
Remote Workforce

5 Jobs at Apple, Google and Amazon You Can Do at Home

Fire up the home office and get to work.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
3 Steps to Take, to Avoid Sinking Your Startup
Flexibility

3 Steps to Take, to Avoid Sinking Your Startup

Business models have to be adaptable to survive. If the societal trend that launched your product flounders, then think about another direction.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Automation

3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO

Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Henri Steenkamp | 6 min read