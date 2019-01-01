My Queue

Flexible Work Arrangements

Coworking

Servcorp, decades older than WeWork, sees a remote-work future without foosball tables and 'Hustle Harder' posters.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
3 Ways Technology Influences Generational Divides at Work

Used smartly, new tech can help resolve many of the same differences it's helped magnify -- including gaps in communication, skill sets and work-life balance.
Kim Cassady | 5 min read
5 Reasons Enhanced Benefits Programs Are Good for Business

Meaningful, ongoing benefits are good for employees, team culture and your bottom line.
Scott Jordan | 6 min read
3 Easy Ways to Improve Workplace Flexibility

Don't fit your employees into a box, but allow them the freedom to make their best work.
Gary Beckstrand | 5 min read
How to Keep Younger Team Members on Task Instead of Snapchat

Channel their passion and desire for meaningful work into projects that give them real opportunities to gain leadership experience.
Christie Garton | 5 min read

10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z
Generation Z

Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Forget Silicon Valley: Build Your Business in the 'Burbs
Location

Big cities are alluring, but many startups find favorable trade-offs in smaller communities.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce
flextime

Use these three tools to help your business retain its millennial workforce.
Dan Dowling | 3 min read
5 Myths About Job Flexibility We Should Eliminate Once and for All
Flexible Work Arrangements

The myths behind why companies refuse to loosen the reins for employees' work schedules are being busted, and employees are ready for this productive change.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
4 Rules to Provide Flexibility Without Losing Accountability
Flexible Work Arrangements

How can employers ensure that flexibility won't torpedo their companies' productivity?
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
British Company Offers Paid Leave During Menstrual Cycles to 'Increase Productivity'
Human Resources

An event planning firm is making it possible for its female employees to stay home if they need to during their periods.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
10 Benefits Employees Welcome and Every Company Can Afford
Benefits

Showing your team how much you appreciate them is remarkably inexpensive.
Tor Constantino | 3 min read
How to Start Fitting Work Into Life (and Stop Fitting Life Into Work)
Work-Life Balance

Take time to recharge, and that doesn't mean your cell phone and laptop.
Rob Biederman | 5 min read
Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must
Summer Fridays

Flexible hours may be the key to boosting morale and productivity during the summer, or all year long.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
3 Reasons 'Casual Flex' at Work Doesn't Work
Flexible Work Arrangements

Companies need to seriously consider formalized flexible-work options.
Sara Sutton | 5 min read