Flexible Work Arrangements
Coworking
Servcorp, decades older than WeWork, sees a remote-work future without foosball tables and 'Hustle Harder' posters.
Used smartly, new tech can help resolve many of the same differences it's helped magnify -- including gaps in communication, skill sets and work-life balance.
Meaningful, ongoing benefits are good for employees, team culture and your bottom line.
Don't fit your employees into a box, but allow them the freedom to make their best work.
Channel their passion and desire for meaningful work into projects that give them real opportunities to gain leadership experience.
More From This Topic
Generation Z
Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Location
Big cities are alluring, but many startups find favorable trade-offs in smaller communities.
flextime
Use these three tools to help your business retain its millennial workforce.
The myths behind why companies refuse to loosen the reins for employees' work schedules are being busted, and employees are ready for this productive change.
Human Resources
An event planning firm is making it possible for its female employees to stay home if they need to during their periods.
Benefits
Showing your team how much you appreciate them is remarkably inexpensive.
Work-Life Balance
Take time to recharge, and that doesn't mean your cell phone and laptop.
Summer Fridays
Flexible hours may be the key to boosting morale and productivity during the summer, or all year long.
