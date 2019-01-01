My Queue

Flexible Workspace

Flexible Workspace

Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce
flextime

Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce

Use these three tools to help your business retain its millennial workforce.
Dan Dowling | 3 min read
4 Rules to Provide Flexibility Without Losing Accountability

4 Rules to Provide Flexibility Without Losing Accountability

How can employers ensure that flexibility won't torpedo their companies' productivity?
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
How This Company Is Helping Businesses Make the Most of Excess Office Space

How This Company Is Helping Businesses Make the Most of Excess Office Space

It took a few tries, but Mark Gilbreath has found a sweet spot with LiquidSpace.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Office Space à la Carte Is on the Menu for Some Entrepreneurs

Office Space à la Carte Is on the Menu for Some Entrepreneurs

Some entrepreneurs have tapped nontraditional workspaces, scoring flexibility and saving on their expenses.
Sande Golgart | 4 min read