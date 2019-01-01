There are no Videos in your queue.
Use these three tools to help your business retain its millennial workforce.
The myths behind why companies refuse to loosen the reins for employees' work schedules are being busted, and employees are ready for this productive change.
Here are a few of the key issues companies face when considering moving to more flex time and how to execute it in a way that keeps employees happy while emphasizing productivity.
Flexible hours may be the key to boosting morale and productivity during the summer, or all year long.
The shortage of workers trained for jobs in the digital economy and sophisticated manufacturing is costly for companies and vexing for the unemployed.
Employers that don't embrace flexibility in hours and working from home will lose good workers to companies that do.
Managing Employees
Generous time off encourages employee loyalty and, since so many workers don't use all their vacation time, costs the company little.
Working from home often solves the dilemma of balancing career and personal life while improving productivity and retention. That's what companies want, right?
Health-care Costs
Boosting pay and offering more attractive alternative benefits could help companies deal with ever-rising health insurance premiums.
Connected Entrepreneur
Imagine a company where every weekend is three days and no one ever interrupts your work to discuss your progress.
Office Culture
These elements (mostly) don't cost an employer a dime but may do wonders in warming up the office climate.
