flextime

Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce
flextime

Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce

Use these three tools to help your business retain its millennial workforce.
Dan Dowling | 3 min read
5 Myths About Job Flexibility We Should Eliminate Once and for All

5 Myths About Job Flexibility We Should Eliminate Once and for All

The myths behind why companies refuse to loosen the reins for employees' work schedules are being busted, and employees are ready for this productive change.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Not Offering Flex Time? You're in Trouble.

Not Offering Flex Time? You're in Trouble.

Here are a few of the key issues companies face when considering moving to more flex time and how to execute it in a way that keeps employees happy while emphasizing productivity.
Meghan M. Biro | 5 min read
Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must

Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must

Flexible hours may be the key to boosting morale and productivity during the summer, or all year long.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
What Tech Companies Are Doing to Bridge the Skills Gap

What Tech Companies Are Doing to Bridge the Skills Gap

The shortage of workers trained for jobs in the digital economy and sophisticated manufacturing is costly for companies and vexing for the unemployed.
Jeremy Johnson | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Create a Formalized Flexible Work Program for Your Company
flextime

How to Create a Formalized Flexible Work Program for Your Company

Employers that don't embrace flexibility in hours and working from home will lose good workers to companies that do.
Sara Sutton | 4 min read
An Open-Handed Vacation Policy is a Great Perk for Employers
Managing Employees

An Open-Handed Vacation Policy is a Great Perk for Employers

Generous time off encourages employee loyalty and, since so many workers don't use all their vacation time, costs the company little.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Your Workers Want Work Flexibility But Companies Benefit Most
flextime

Your Workers Want Work Flexibility But Companies Benefit Most

Working from home often solves the dilemma of balancing career and personal life while improving productivity and retention. That's what companies want, right?
Sara Sutton | 4 min read
4 Alternatives to Offering Paid Healthcare Benefits
Health-care Costs

4 Alternatives to Offering Paid Healthcare Benefits

Boosting pay and offering more attractive alternative benefits could help companies deal with ever-rising health insurance premiums.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
This Business Thrives Working 4 Days a Week Without Bosses, Email or Meetings
Connected Entrepreneur

This Business Thrives Working 4 Days a Week Without Bosses, Email or Meetings

Imagine a company where every weekend is three days and no one ever interrupts your work to discuss your progress.
Cristian Ángel Rennella | 7 min read
Culture That Counts -- 5 Ways to Dramatically Boost Employee Satisfaction
Office Culture

Culture That Counts -- 5 Ways to Dramatically Boost Employee Satisfaction

These elements (mostly) don't cost an employer a dime but may do wonders in warming up the office climate.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read