Flipkart
Flipkart beats Amazon to become the most preferred workplace in India
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
The investment is in Sachin Bansal's personal capacity and is also the largest investment by an individual in Ola till date
More From This Topic
FDI
FDI laws have been changed to preserve MSME community which has been grappling to uphold the business
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur India, in conversation with co-founders of LaYuva on how a million retailers can become millionaires!
Business
Will online retail capture the Indian market is a thing to be seen but offline has its own advantages
Corporate Culture
From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups
Online Retail
Is There Really a Need For Small Ventures To Stick To Big Online Retail Brands?
News and Trends
The recent news of Flipkart CEO resigning amidst "personal misconduct charges" has shocked the nation. We look at some other names that cropped amidst the ongoing #MeToo wave
