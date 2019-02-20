My Queue

Flipkart

Startup Saturday: Indian Start-ups are Attracting Global Celebrities & German FMCG Majors Takes a Dive in India
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Where India Wants to Work in 2019? Find Out Inside

Flipkart beats Amazon to become the most preferred workplace in India
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Funding Friday: Acko Catches the Eye of Binny Bansal & Blackbuck Takes a Step Ahead Towards the Unicorn Status

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Funding Friday: Sachin Bansal's Big Alliance with Ola & Investors Root for AI

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Ola Raises INR 650 Cr from Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal

The investment is in Sachin Bansal's personal capacity and is also the largest investment by an individual in Ola till date
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

How FDI Rules Changed the Game in E-Commerce Sector
FDI

FDI laws have been changed to preserve MSME community which has been grappling to uphold the business
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Making a Million Millionaires!
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur India, in conversation with co-founders of LaYuva on how a million retailers can become millionaires!
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Offline Versus Online
Business

Will online retail capture the Indian market is a thing to be seen but offline has its own advantages
Pradeep Shukla | 4 min read
Chandigarh's Transition from the City of Bureaucrats to North India's Corporate Capital
Corporate Culture

From the city of bureaucrats, civil servants and lawyers, Chandigarh is transitioning to an ideal breeding ground for start-ups
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
StartupSaturday: Top 4 News From India's Startup Ecosystem
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
The Future of Online Retail for Small Independent Businesses
Online Retail

Is There Really a Need For Small Ventures To Stick To Big Online Retail Brands?
Yuktie Jhangiani | 6 min read
Week Wrap Up: Flipkart Founder Binny Bansal Steps Down As Company's Group CEO
News and Trends

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Ananth Narayanan Stays as Myntra CEO & Infosys Names the Interim CFO: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
Business Leaders Who were Ousted Amidst Sexual Harassment Charges
News and Trends

The recent news of Flipkart CEO resigning amidst "personal misconduct charges" has shocked the nation. We look at some other names that cropped amidst the ongoing #MeToo wave
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Binny Bansal Steps Down As Flipkart Group CEO & Infosys Brings Innovation to Texas: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read