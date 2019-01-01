My Queue

Techie Tuesday: Twitter to Counter Fake News More Actively & Walmart India Now Accepts Payments via PhonePe


Techie Tuesday: Twitter to Counter Fake News More Actively & Walmart India Now Accepts Payments via PhonePe

Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
How This CEO Targeted Indian Kiranawalas For Walmart's Entry Into Indian Retail

How This CEO Targeted Indian Kiranawalas For Walmart's Entry Into Indian Retail

The Walmart-Flipkart deal was not only about penetrating the retail market but the focus was also on shelling out an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today

Sanchita Dash | 1 min read

Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
Amazon Gears Up for the Great India E-commerce War as Walmart Buys Flipkart

Amazon Gears Up for the Great India E-commerce War as Walmart Buys Flipkart

The Seattle-based e-commerce company has invested about INR 2700 crore in its Indian arm
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Samsung Echoes Into The Smart Speaker Market & Govt to Make $2 Billion of Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 4 Things to Know Today

Sanchita Dash | 1 min read

Samsung Echoes Into The Smart Speaker Market & Govt to Make $2 Billion of Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read

Green Signal to Flipkart-Walmart Deal & Facebook Lands in Another Controversy: 4 Things to Know Today

Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
4 Things to Know

Green Signal to Flipkart-Walmart Deal & Facebook Lands in Another Controversy: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?
News and Trends

Sachin Bansal's Grand Comeback – A $1 Billion Fund?

Reports suggest that Bansal is set to launch a $1 Billion fund
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Bitcoin Crash Nears 2000 Dotcom Bubble Burst. 4 Things to Know Today

Sandeep Soni | 1 min read
4 Things to Know

Bitcoin Crash Nears 2000 Dotcom Bubble Burst. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sandeep Soni | 1 min read
Credit Ratings Agency Moody's says Flipkart Acquisition by Walmart is 'credit positive'. 4 Things to Know Today

Aashika Jain | 1 min read
4 Things to Know

Credit Ratings Agency Moody's says Flipkart Acquisition by Walmart is 'credit positive'. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
How Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal Made India Believe in Entrepreneurship
News and Trends

How Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal Made India Believe in Entrepreneurship

Flipkart founders didn't just live the entrepreneurial dream; instead they instilled that dream in many others
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read