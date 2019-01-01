There are no Videos in your queue.
Flying
CES
German startup Volocopter conducted its first U.S. flight earlier this week.
Check out this constant traveler's Swiss Army Knife set of apps that help him find rides, hotels and, most importantly, edible food.
Transportation startup Kitty Hawk has Google roots.
Professional drone races will be hosted in abandoned malls, NFL stadiums and subway tunnels.
All signs point to worsening flight experiences. What can be done?
More From This Topic
Travel
Because people aren't already crammed into planes like sardines.
Flights
The FAA just approved testing of Wi-Fi tech that could be 20 times faster than the snail's pace rubbish we put up with now.
Travel
They range from redesigning the way we board, to redesigning the cabin and seats themselves.
Infographics
From the secret to snagging an entire row of seats on the plane, to rigging your suitcase so it (hopefully) appears at the baggage claim first, here's a bunch of clever little tricks that make traveling much less of a crudstorm.
Airlines
It might be the budget airline's only perk.
Airlines
Carriers are increasing the number of seats available for booking to accommodate the demand.
Business Travel
Through a partnership with Samsung, Samsonite is developing a line of microchip-enabled bags that will track their own location and send updates to travelers via smartphone.
Travel
As part of the runup to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan's largest airport gets a sporty upgrade. Just imagine all the goofy starting line selfies taking off.
Airlines
JetBlue is getting a lot of love. Spirit Airways? Not so much.
Airlines
Experts are estimating that the number of passengers traveling in March and April will be up by about 2 percent.
