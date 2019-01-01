My Queue

Flying cars

Apple Lays Off 200 Employees From Autonomous Vehicle Group, Project Titan
Apple

Nobody really knows what Project Titan is, and it seems not even Apple really knows following a decision to lay off over 200 employees working on the project.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Boeing Successfully Tests 'Flying Car'

The aerospace company completed the first test of a prototype it hopes will one day soar across the sky over busy city streets.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Free Books, Weaponized Coffee and Flying Cars! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
What's Holding Back the Robot Revolution? We Humans.

Elon Musk observed that flying cars 'could drop a hubcap and guillotine you.' A lot of us share that fear.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Uber Shows Off Its Flying Car Prototype! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Google Co-Founder Larry Page's Air Taxi Takes Flight
Flying cars

It's called Cora, and it takes off like a helicopter before flying like a plane using electric propulsion.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Humans Can Fly in This Drone-Like Electric Hybrid 'Octocopter'
Technology

It's a drone, it's a plane, it's a SureFly.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Wait, Did Elon Musk Just Announce A Flying Car?
Elon Musk

Roads? Where the second generation Roadster is going, it doesn't need roads.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?
News & Trends

Plus, A UK-based health service startup raises $26.1 million and IKEA is looking for startups to join its Bootcamp program.
Venturer | 2 min read
Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020
Uber

The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Here's How People Really Feel About Flying Cars
Cars

What do you think about the car of the future?
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Flying Car Might Be Your Next Company Car
Innovation

The future is finally here.
Jonathan Welsh | 2 min read
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car
Larry Page

A lengthy report from Bloomberg says that he invests in two startups that are competing against each other to develop the technology.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Great Scott! Lyft Offers Free DeLorean Rides in NYC
Lyft

In honor of Back to the Future, the company is allowing people to travel in 'McFly Mode.'
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Driverless Cars Won't Make Roadways Perfectly Safe
Self-Driving Cars

While self-driving cars could eventually improve driving conditions overall, the expectation of zero fatalities is not realistic, a new report says.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read