FMCG

ITC's Longest-serving Chairman YC Deveshwar Passes Away
News & Trends

The man who transformed the cigarette business into India's leading FMCG brand
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Fitting Square Pegs in Round Holes: The Joy of finding Product-Market Fit

The price leader in the industry will capture the market focused on price and the quality leader will gain market share of customers looking for higher-end products
Surya Phadke | 3 min read
What Made Samara Capital Invest INR 200 Cr in This Homegrown Skin Care Brand

In the late 90s in India, when other cosmetic brands of the time remained oblivious of the presence of millions of micro women entrepreneurs running beauty salons, this husband-wife duo laid the foundation of their cosmetic business, which today has a valuation of INR 300 Crore.
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
Indian Consumers are Increasingly Challenging the F&B Market in the FMCG Sector

Consumers' inclination towards healthy foods have triggered a boom in the Indian foods market and looks assuring for everyone from farmers to the end users
Prashant Parameswaran | 4 min read
Indian Beverage Industry: Trends forecast 2019

The changing consumption pattern of Indians has a dominant effect on the increase in the growth of Indian Beverage sector
Siddharth Jain | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How Funding From Colgate-Palmolive Will Shape This Startup's Future
Funding

Bombay Shaving Company aims to establish themselves as premium aspirational brand in men's consumer care
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
6 Things a Work-From-Home Entrepreneur Can Tell You
Entrepreneurs

You are on your own when you decide to go solo – so inevitably you should be your biggest advocate
Rachna Baruah | 5 min read
How Technology in Retail will Help Unleash its True Potential
Trends

Future success of brands will depend majorly on brands'/retailers' ability to engage with their respective customers
Desi Valli | 4 min read
Check Out the 43 Most Active Fund Managers in India
Investors

These investors have helped script some of the most successful startup stories in India
Punita Sabharwal & Sandeep Soni | 15+ min read
How This Third Generation Entrepreneur Branched Out Staying Committed to His Roots
legacy business

Apeejay Group continues to touch the lives of people through brands in hotels, FMCG, F&B and book retail
Baishali Mukherjee | 7 min read
How This Entrepreneur is Winning Indian Consumers With His Yogurt Delight
Creative Entrepreneur

A foodie by passion, it didn't take him much time for this entrepreneur to think of designing something well within his comfort zone
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
How these Biscuit Barons are Munching On a Pack of History
Legacy

Earlier assumed as a sick man's diet, biscuits today have become break-time munchies.
Sugandh Bahl | 5 min read
India's Largest Fabric Whitening Company Knows Consumer is King
FMCG

Marketing gimmicks cannot make up for the quality of product, feels Ullas K Kamath
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Duo is Rewriting the Future of Grooming
Grooming

Here are the two-bearded men from Ahmedabad, who are getting you attuned to keeping a beard as the norm of neo-civilization.
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
The CEO Who Managed One of the Biggest FMCG Crises in Decades
CEOs

The company rose like the phoenix from the ashes to become the market leader, yet again, in a short span of six months
Aashika Jain | 3 min read