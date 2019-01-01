My Queue

Recorte le costará al fondo emprendedor 700 mdp en 2017
Ecosistema emprendedor

Recorte le costará al fondo emprendedor 700 mdp en 2017

Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, secretario de Economía, explicó que aun con el recorte a los recursos asignados al fondo, el Inadem buscará minimizar el impacto en las convocatorias.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 2 min read