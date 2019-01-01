There are no Videos in your queue.
Focus
Focus
Doing one thing at a time is how everything gets done.
Ignore whatever and whoever is not scheduled.
Distractions are inevitable, so you need a plan for all the common forms they take.
Check out this list of the unique habits of some of the world's most successful people, then try them and see where they take you.
One way to make a lot of money is to solve problems for a lot of people.
Open office plans are intended to encourage spontaneous collaboration but most evidence suggests they accomplish the exact opposite.
Take your goal setting beyond the SMART framework by taking these three extra steps
Productivity hacks are effective only when you know why you're avoiding something in the first place.
Don't lose your focus or audience.
Just another example of how much you gain by listening.
Focusing on one thing at a time is a very good start.
According to Peter Voogd, the ability to focus is unmatched in its long-term results.
The most productive people in the world get one thing done at a time.
It is possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive.
Focus is a key concept in the business world -- not only is it important to maintain focus during day-to-day operations, but entrepreneurs should also be able to focus on their long-term goals. The key to focus for entrepreneurs is finding a personalized method of retaining concentration over a sustained period of time.
