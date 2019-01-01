My Queue

Focus Group

Your MVP Isn't Really Viable Until Your Potential Customers Say So
Product Testing

More than 40 percent of startups fail simply because nobody in the real world was interested in buying what the founder thought was a good idea.
Anna Johansson | 3 min read
When Testing New Ideas, Keep Simplicity and Your Ego in Check

Dream big and surround yourself with positive people. But there's a window of time when the entrepreneur must throw these tenets out the window.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Trust Your Own Focus Group of One

What distinguishes the most successful entrepreneurs of the modern era? Their absolute faith in themselves.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Conducting Surveys and Focus Groups

Check out these effective market research options that won't take a toll on your budget.
Mie- Yun Lee | 8 min read