focus groups

Customers Lie -- So Stop Taking Their Bad Advice
Customers Lie -- So Stop Taking Their Bad Advice

Your customers can put your business on the map, but that will happen only if you get the real scoop before you launch.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
Starting a Business? 4 Ways to Research Your Potential Customer.

Starting a Business? 4 Ways to Research Your Potential Customer.

Here's the lowdown on how to talk to your target market and find out if there's enough opportunity available to start a business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Don't Ask for Money Until You Assemble a Focus Group

Don't Ask for Money Until You Assemble a Focus Group

A Babson College lecturer hones in on some essential truths of customer demand with an inexpensive 20-minute test.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read