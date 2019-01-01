There are no Videos in your queue.
If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
A solid checklist for managing your own public relations campaign will include setting clear goals, pitching the right reporter and so much more.
There are dozens of new web apps that make meetings much more productive.
When you don't send a thank you email or letter after an interview, you often eliminate yourself from the competition.
They helped him become a millionaire.
Closing Sales
Sales is a little bit about your product and a great deal about your finesse dealing with people.
Sales
Sam I Am had an unattractive product but sold it and made customer happy in the process.
Sales
Afraid persistence makes you "appear'' desperate? If you aren't desperate, you aren't trying hard enough.
Communications
A key leadership skill is walking that fine line between checking back and micromanaging.
Customer Relationship
The cruel truth is that nobody is going to be in trouble for forgetting about your proposal.
Follow-Up
Completing a deal requires persistent content that is never annoying but can't be politely ignored.
Networking
Be the kind of person you want to add to your own business and social circles.
Email
Don't take it personally when you don't hear back, but don't stop trying to get in touch.
Sales
The difference between the right call and the wrong call equates to comparing a photo taken from your phone with a piece of art.
Closing Sales
When all else has failed, send a chocolate foot to that potential client in hopes of getting your 'foot' in the door.
