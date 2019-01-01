My Queue

Fomo

Comparing Your Entrepreneurial Journey to Anybody Else's Just Makes You Feel You're Getting Nowhere
Entrepreneur Mindset

Comparing Your Entrepreneurial Journey to Anybody Else's Just Makes You Feel You're Getting Nowhere

Your progress toward your goals is the only measure worth taking.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
You Can't Do Everything, and If You Try to You'll Do Even Less

You Can't Do Everything, and If You Try to You'll Do Even Less

Whatever you choose to do, you are by default choosing not to do something else. Getting used to that is part of becoming a leader.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
4 Things Science Says You Can Do to Be Happy

4 Things Science Says You Can Do to Be Happy

Being nice and in the natural world is conducive to happiness. Being alone in the virtual world isn't.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
5 Smartphone Tips to Overcome FOMO

5 Smartphone Tips to Overcome FOMO

Don't miss out on what's right in front of you because you're afraid of missing something on Twitter.
Matt Sweetwood | 4 min read
3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift

3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift

Fans don't just buy a concert ticket from Taylor Swift; they buy into her world.
Kelly Lovell | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Our More Extroverted Friends on Facebook Are Making Us Depressed
Facebook

Our More Extroverted Friends on Facebook Are Making Us Depressed

That's pretty much the gist of two recent studies.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Meerkat Was Just a Side Project. Here's How it Became a Viral Sensation.
Pivots

Meerkat Was Just a Side Project. Here's How it Became a Viral Sensation.

Meerkat, which enables users to stream live videos over Twitter, is one of the most buzzed-about apps on the market today.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
The 'FOMO Epidemic' and Why It Matters to Millennial-Hungry Businesses
Millennials

The 'FOMO Epidemic' and Why It Matters to Millennial-Hungry Businesses

Nearly 70 percent of millennials experience 'fear of missing out' – and it's influencing their purchasing decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read