My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

fondo de riesgo

Plaza Sésamo tiene un venture capital y ya invirtió en su primer startup
Venture Capital

Plaza Sésamo tiene un venture capital y ya invirtió en su primer startup

La compañía creadora de Plaza Sésamo tiene un fondo de riesgo que ya invirtió en Kano, una startup que busca que la creación de computadoras y la codificación estén en vanguardia.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read