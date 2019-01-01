My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

fonts

Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand

Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Christina Baldassarre | 5 min read
7 Quick Tips for Redesigning Your Company Logo (Infographic)

7 Quick Tips for Redesigning Your Company Logo (Infographic)

Change doesn't have to be complicated. Simply tweak the old to ring in the new. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Beauty, Utility, Ease: The 10 Commandments of User Interface Design (Infographic)

Beauty, Utility, Ease: The 10 Commandments of User Interface Design (Infographic)

Thou shalt not use serif fonts or more than three complementary colors.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Designing Your Company's Logo

10 Questions to Ask When Designing Your Company's Logo

Logos are the face of your company, the harbingers of the all-important first impression. Follow these pro tips to hit your first logo out of the park.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read