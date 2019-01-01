My Queue

food allergy

Avoiding Gluten? Take This New Device Out to Dinner.
Personal Health

Avoiding Gluten? Take This New Device Out to Dinner.

The founders of 6SensorLabs want to take the guesswork and fear out of dining out and connect consumers with other people in their position. They are starting with gluten and the sky's the limit.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
