Food Business

Food Businesses

Rip Van Wafels can now be found in Starbucks stores as well as thousands of other retailers.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food

These three airlines are giving an upgrade to standard plane meals.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.

General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
4 Steps These Business Owners Took to Solve a Major Industry Problem

These entrepreneurs created a business that helps people run their food ventures.
Carren Jao | 3 min read
Would You Eat Protein Bars Made From Insects? Investors Have Bet $4 Million on It.

Tim Ferriss and the rapper Nas both participated in the series A round, which was led by AccelFoods.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

Old Spices Find a New Audience Through This Franchisor
Franchisors

A world traveler brings home flavors to savor.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Whole Foods Just Released the Name of Its New Millennial-Friendly Chain
Whole Foods

Here's what organic-loving bargain shoppers need to know about the new grocery concept.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
A Franchise That Says It With Flowers, and Fruit and Chocolates
Franchise Players

As an Edible Arrangements franchisee, Scott Greenberg finds inspiration for his other business: motivational speaking.
Joan Oleck | 4 min read
A Business Owner's Act of Kindness Inspires the Internet, Sparks Larger Campaign
Charity

Good business means doing good.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
From Food Truck to Franchise: How These Cousins Turned Their Love of Lobster Into a Business
Starting a Franchise Business

Two cousins saw profit in their passion for seafood.
9 min read
Can Fast Food Be Healthy? One Franchise Is Proving the Point and Profiting.
Food Businesses

Freshii is fast food's new green machine.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Nestle Candy Products Will Get Slightly Less Junky This Year
Food

The company has committed to removing artificial flavors and colors by the end of 2015.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
These Siblings Are Cooking Up America's First Meatless Butcher Shop
Innovation

No animals were harmed in the making of Aubry and Kale Walch's smash-hit butcher biz.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Guy Just Made Opening Coconuts a Whole Lot Easier
Inventions

By inventing a low tech cutting device that easily rips through the coconut's fibrous shell.
Coeli Carr | 3 min read
This Mega-Funded Startup Wants to Forget the Chicken and Redefine the Egg
Business Unusual

Josh Tetrick wants to remake the food industry from the bottom up, starting with the traditional egg.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read