Food Delivery

Starbucks Is Teaming Up With Uber to Start Delivering Coffee in 6 of the Biggest U.S. Cities
Starbucks

Starbucks Is Teaming Up With Uber to Start Delivering Coffee in 6 of the Biggest U.S. Cities

Starbucks says 95% of its menu will soon be available on the Uber Eats app.
Bill Bostock | 3 min read
Segway Is Getting Into Autonomous Deliveries

Segway Is Getting Into Autonomous Deliveries

The company will also debut a new shared scooter model at CES.
AJ Dellinger | 2 min read
Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot

Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot

Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
Kris Holt | 2 min read
Restaurants and Delivery Platforms Actually Can Prosper Happily Ever After

Restaurants and Delivery Platforms Actually Can Prosper Happily Ever After

Delivery platforms are basically the advent of ecommerce in one of the last bastions of local business.
Landon Ledford | 8 min read
Snapchat's New Filters Recognize What Is in Your Photo

Snapchat's New Filters Recognize What Is in Your Photo

Plus, Instacart signs a deal with Albertsons and Minted creates an on-demand photography service.
Venturer | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Starship Robots Will Deliver Pizza for Domino's
Domino's

Starship Robots Will Deliver Pizza for Domino's

Starship Technologies will be delivering pizza by robot within a one mile radius of selected German and Dutch Domino's stores.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Uber Launches Global Assault on Food Delivery Market
Uber

Uber Launches Global Assault on Food Delivery Market

In a measure of rising ambition beyond its taxi business, Uber will begin delivering meals in Amsterdam on Thursday.
Reuters | 6 min read
Pizza by Drone: Unmanned Air Delivery Set to Take Off in New Zealand
Drones

Pizza by Drone: Unmanned Air Delivery Set to Take Off in New Zealand

With clear skies and small population of 4.4 million, New Zealand last year became one of the world's first countries to clear commercial drone deliveries.
Reuters | 3 min read
Martha Stewart Has Now Entered the Meal-Delivery Space
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Has Now Entered the Meal-Delivery Space

The partnership, called Martha & Marley Spoon, puts the icon directly in competition with startups Blue Apron, Plated, Munchery and others.
Courtney Reagan | 3 min read
What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup
Failure

What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup

Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Wal-Mart to Test Grocery Delivery With Uber, Lyft
Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart to Test Grocery Delivery With Uber, Lyft

The world's largest retailer said it would begin test deliveries within the next two weeks in Denver and Phoenix.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service
Amazon

Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service

The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
While Competitors Close or Contract, Meal-Delivery Service Freshly Expands Reach to 28 States
Food Delivery

While Competitors Close or Contract, Meal-Delivery Service Freshly Expands Reach to 28 States

Freshly sets itself apart with chef-designed, pre-made healthy meals and no extra fees.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Uber Launches Standalone Meal Delivery App
Uber

Uber Launches Standalone Meal Delivery App

UberEATS uses Uber drivers to deliver food, putting the company in competition with DoorDash and other meal delivery service.
Reuters | 1 min read
Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?
Litigation

Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?

Here are the ins and outs of the legal battle involving fast-food burger giant In-N-Out and DoorDash, a food-delivery startup.
Vic Lin | 3 min read