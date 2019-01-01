My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

food habits

Ways Millennials Are Changing the Way We Eat
Millennials

Ways Millennials Are Changing the Way We Eat

A millennial may have a degree in art or music, yet is still likely to have a thorough understanding of nutrition and be able to differentiate between healthy foods and harmful foods
Arvind Jain | 7 min read
How These Entrepreneurs are Initiating a Change in the Way India Eats

How These Entrepreneurs are Initiating a Change in the Way India Eats

Though Indian consumers have a fair understanding of dietary habits, many seem to be blindly following myths introduced by the western culture
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read