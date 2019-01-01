There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
food habits
Millennials
A millennial may have a degree in art or music, yet is still likely to have a thorough understanding of nutrition and be able to differentiate between healthy foods and harmful foods
Though Indian consumers have a fair understanding of dietary habits, many seem to be blindly following myths introduced by the western culture
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?