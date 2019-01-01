My Queue

food retail

Innovation: The Driving Force of Food Retail in India

Here's how food retail has reached a definition beyond just the service and the food
Gaurav Dewan | 5 min read
Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Kainaz scaled her business from a small pastry shop in Mumbai to a retail chain of 35+ outlets
Mohit Sabharwal | 2 min read
6 Keys to Running a Global Restaurant Chain in India

Here's the genesis of stepping into Indian Food Retail and the elements that bring forth the venture to become part of Food Plate of Indian consumer
Restaurant India | 9 min read
Amazon Gears Up for the Great India E-commerce War as Walmart Buys Flipkart

The Seattle-based e-commerce company has invested about INR 2700 crore in its Indian arm
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read