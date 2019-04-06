My Queue

Foodtech

Tech 25

A Billionaire and his Battle for Food

Entrepreneur peels the layers to understand the persona beyond Zomato. Here are some Deep thoughts on the Secret Sauce of the decade and how Deepinder Goyal built the giant with 5000 Zomans
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
What Makes Food Tech so Sizzling for Investment in India

What Makes Food Tech so Sizzling for Investment in India

Creating a business out of a product that entails the millennials and is a necessity is sure to produce profit and benefit
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Startup Saturday: Mukesh Ambani Eyes a Stake in Grab and Zomato Catches the Fancy of Delivery Hero

Startup Saturday: Mukesh Ambani Eyes a Stake in Grab and Zomato Catches the Fancy of Delivery Hero

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Startup Saturday: Swiggy Conspires to Take Over the Foodtech Space But Oyo Plans Ahead

Startup Saturday: Swiggy Conspires to Take Over the Foodtech Space But Oyo Plans Ahead

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Funding Friday: Foodtech Seems Hottest for Investment & Vernacular Space is Catching Up too

Funding Friday: Foodtech Seems Hottest for Investment & Vernacular Space is Catching Up too

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Swiggy Timeline: From a Bootstrapped Venture to India's Fastest Growing Unicorn (Infographic)
Startup Success Stories

Swiggy Timeline: From a Bootstrapped Venture to India's Fastest Growing Unicorn (Infographic)

From a bootstrapped venture to India's most sought-after food tech platform, Swiggy had an inspiring journey
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers
Funding

Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers

Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
How to Break the Clutter and Create a Niche as a Food Delivery Start-up
Foodtech

How to Break the Clutter and Create a Niche as a Food Delivery Start-up

Understanding every individual's taste and keeping them happy is what would lead to providing an exceptional service
Srikanth Balakumar | 4 min read
EXCLUSIVE: India's Foodtech Unicorn Swiggy All Set to Test International Markets
Foodtech

EXCLUSIVE: India's Foodtech Unicorn Swiggy All Set to Test International Markets

The move only seems right for the company to also grow horizontally and compete with biggest rival Zomato internationally
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy
News and Trends

The New Entry to India's Unicorn Club: Swiggy

The start-up has secured a funding of $210 million from existing investors Naspers and new investors DST Global.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Shares the Recipe to Win Investors' Trust
Investments

This Entrepreneur Shares the Recipe to Win Investors' Trust

This entrepreneur is psyched-up to grab the market and scale before anyone starts in this space
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato
News and Trends

Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato

Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
#7 Reasons Why Food-tech Startups are Booming in India
Foodtech

#7 Reasons Why Food-tech Startups are Booming in India

Food-tech companies that have managed to survive are now able to focus on providing better services and retaining customers
Rocky Mohan | 5 min read
How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive
Foodtech

How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive

This company is now focussing only on its positives
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
This Japanese Billionaire Wants to Change the Face of Indian Agriculture
Startups

This Japanese Billionaire Wants to Change the Face of Indian Agriculture

The serial investor wants to address the larger issues of food production and quality in India
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read