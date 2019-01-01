My Queue

How to Forecast Revenue for Sales Prospects
How to Forecast Revenue for Sales Prospects

Predicting potential revenue from clients in various parts of the sales pipeline is hard. This technique can help.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome

Work with a trusted advisor to develop a strategic forecast, and you won't need 15 minutes of fame to rescue your business.
Sabrina Parsons | 6 min read
After Big Loss, LinkedIn Rebounds and Raises Revenue and Profit Forecast

Shares, which have lost more than a third of their value since the company reported fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4, rose 7.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Reasons Your Company Needs to be Metrics-Driven

After a certain point, a founder must move past "gut instincts" to understand the company's present and to plan its future.
Andrew Cohen | 5 min read
Forecasting Is Hard, But It's Harder to Run a Business Without Doing It

We're people, we don't know the future, so we are always guessing. But we're not just guessing. We're developing sets of assumptions.
Tim Berry | 4 min read

Marketing

Measure the Success of a Marketing Campaign Through the Product and the Brand

Without a goal and measurement system in place at the beginning, you can't possibly ascertain success.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
forecasting

3 Steps to a More 'Predictable' Organization

Leaders should extend forecasting beyond the sales team to stay one step ahead.
Joel Trammell | 3 min read
forecasting

Forecasting Business Success Through the Lens of the Product and the Brand

While you can't predict the future, you should be sure you're including all the factors that will affect your company.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Supply and Demand

How to Forecast Demand the Right Way

For any business that deals with the public, it's essential to have a way to predict the demand for products or services.
Peter Daisyme | 4 min read
Cash Flow

The Top 4 Cash Flow Forecasting Mistakes

Here's how to avoid them.
Bakley Smith | 3 min read
Startup Financing

5 Steps to Building an Ambitious, Yet Credible Sales Forecast

Satisfy potential investors by setting up a research method to estimate how many customers will be lured to make a purchase of your new product.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Sales Forecast

Why Your Sales Forecast Is Disconnected From Reality

The forecast methodology used by most companies only works for some companies. Happily, simpler methods matched to your sales process are more reliable.
Jason Jordan | 5 min read
Expansion

Getting Past Staff Growing Pains

Whether a company is expanding beyond 10 employees or 50, living through the transition can be a challenge. Proper planning can help.
6 min read
Cash Flow

How to Anticipate Cash-Flow Problems

Do advance planning to avoid a crash course in the lesson you don't want to learn the hard way.
Tim Berry | 5 min read