My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Foreign Investors

If You're a Startup Looking to Capitalize on U.S.-China Border Investments, Here's How
China

If You're a Startup Looking to Capitalize on U.S.-China Border Investments, Here's How

Large M&A teams and venture capital funds are taking hold at China's tech companies, and they're shopping for companies over here.
Xiao Wang | 7 min read
Firms Have to Approach Emerging Markets as Investors, Not 'Tourists'

Firms Have to Approach Emerging Markets as Investors, Not 'Tourists'

As long as investors keep hopping from one country to the next, they perpetuate the cycle of capital flight from areas that desperately need cash and continuity.
Konstantin Makarov | 5 min read
Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond

Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond

The mood in Britain? Uncertainty. But airlines are competitive, the dollar is strong and there are still plenty of reasons to head to the mother country.
Tony Tie | 5 min read
'Pride and Prejudice': The Increasing Competitiveness of Foreign Students

'Pride and Prejudice': The Increasing Competitiveness of Foreign Students

How concerned should we be at the multitudes of foreign grads who want to come here?
Gregory Stoller | 5 min read
The 3 Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in Cuba

The 3 Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in Cuba

¡Bienvenido! Just be sure to consider the factors you'll face, like slow Internet, mobile domination and the absence of brand recognition.
Kyle York | 6 min read

More From This Topic

8 Great Business Words We Don't Have in English
Languages

8 Great Business Words We Don't Have in English

Guanxi? Merakii? Combina? For doing business, these are verbal gems you've really got to learn.
Ofer Shoshan | 4 min read
An Englishman in New York: 4 Surprising, Alarming Things About Doing Business in the U.S.
International Business

An Englishman in New York: 4 Surprising, Alarming Things About Doing Business in the U.S.

From punitive taxes to intrusive Big Apple socializing: This Londoner tells us what he really thinks.
Sami McCabe | 6 min read
Why Moving Your Startup Offshore Can Quadruple the Length of Your 'Runway'
Overseas

Why Moving Your Startup Offshore Can Quadruple the Length of Your 'Runway'

Southeast Asia? Eastern Europe? Australia? There's a lot of money to be saved by packing your bags.
Josiah Humphrey | 4 min read
New Plan Asks Entrepreneurs to Sound Off on Immigration
Starting a Business

New Plan Asks Entrepreneurs to Sound Off on Immigration

To help stimulate the economy, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to tap industry experts and entrepreneurs for advice.
Carol Tice