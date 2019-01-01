My Queue

forgive

What Being Embezzled Out of $5 Million Taught Me About Forgiveness and Moving on
Overcoming Obstacles

What Being Embezzled Out of $5 Million Taught Me About Forgiveness and Moving on

Here's what it takes to get past an unfortunate event in your business.
David Neagle | 6 min read
I Lost $3 Million In One Day. My Business Was Gone. But These Are the Steps I Had to Take First to Bounce Back.

I Lost $3 Million In One Day. My Business Was Gone. But These Are the Steps I Had to Take First to Bounce Back.

I knew moving forward I wanted to help others, but I realized I was no good to anyone until I dealt with what was going on inside me.
Gene Hammett | 6 min read
8 Steps to Move Away From the Past You Need to Leave Behind

8 Steps to Move Away From the Past You Need to Leave Behind

Whatever harm you suffered or caused, making peace with the past is the only way to move into a better future.
John Rampton | 6 min read
To Forgive Is Divine and Very Good For Us Too

To Forgive Is Divine and Very Good For Us Too

An ever accumulating amount of research is finding that what every religion and moral teaching has said about forgiveness is true. Letting go let's us move forward.
Tasha Eurich | 6 min read
12 Ways to Overcome Self-Doubt and Build a Profitable Business

12 Ways to Overcome Self-Doubt and Build a Profitable Business

Strong leaders do engage in internal dialogue. The key thing is that they move forward with their best self.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read