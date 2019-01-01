My Queue

Formas financiamiento

10 formas de financiamiento
Finanzas

10 formas de financiamiento

Si la falta de capital te está impidiendo emprender, conoce 10 opciones para conseguir el dinero que necesitas.
SoyEntrepreneur | 6 min read
Capital Semilla

Capital Semilla

¿Tienes una idea de un negocio con tecnología novedosa pero careces de financiamiento? Apuesta por el Capital Semilla. Conoce cómo funciona.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Micro financieras

Micro financieras

Estas organizaciones brindan créditos en pequeñas cantidades. Conoce cómo ésta fue la estrategia para crecer que utilizó "Los Tulipanes".
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read