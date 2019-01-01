My Queue

fortnite

Video Games

'When a game is designed for kids, game developers shouldn't be allowed to monetize addiction,' said U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
How to Become a Professional Fortnite Player

Pro gamer Nick 'Marksman' Overton explains how to make money and have fun as he prepares for the Newegg + CLG Fortnite Challenge.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
The 'Fortnite' Dance Lawsuits Are Close to Falling Apart

Documents suggest that Alfonso Ribeiro can't copyright his signature move, the 'Carlton Dance.'
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
Fortnite's Real-Life Crime Wave (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Netflix Points to 'Fortnite' as Competition After its Price Hike

Sorry HBO.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read

Billionaires

The CEO Behind 'Fortnite' Is Now Worth More Than $7 Billion

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is No. 194 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world's 500 richest people.
Ben Gilbert | 2 min read
fortnite

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
3 Things To Know

Millennials Prefer Amazon to Sex, a Rapper Sues 'Fortnite' and Babies Are Being Named for Groceries (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
3 Things To Know

Mars Lander Sends First Snapshots (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Gaming

Meet the Company That Helps Game Developers Get Seen and Get Paid

Xsolla aims to provide a one-stop shop for the next gaming superstars.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Games

'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store

Gamers have portrayed Michael Vick with a dog, Aaron Hernandez with a gun and Jason Pierre-Paul with a sparkler.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
Games

NFL Teams Up With Epic Games to Bring All 32 Team Uniforms to 'Fortnite'

The beleaguered league hopes to get a boost from one of the most popular video games in the world.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
3 Things To Know

Elon Reveals His First! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Ready For Anything

Drop in and Load up: Business Lessons From 'Fortnite' That You Won't Get From Business School

Make 'Fortnite Battle Royale's three gameplay tips your mantras for success.
Rip Gerber | 5 min read
3 Things To Know

Tesla Loses Money, But Wins Anyway. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read