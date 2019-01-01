My Queue

When Entrepreneurs Post Impulsively, Their Companies Pay the Price. Should Their Social Media Be Regulated?
We're looking at you, Elon Musk and Brandon Truaxe.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Instagram, Oculus, WhatsApp and More: Here's How Things Panned Out for 5 Founders Who Sold to Facebook

Instagram's founders are leaving Facebook. Here's what happened to other entrepreneurs who sold their companies to the social media giant.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Which Type of Founder Are You?

All tech founders embody at least one of the following personas.
Karan Mehandru | 6 min read
10 Powerful Attributes of Insanely Successful People

Everything they do is possible for you.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
7 Entrepreneurs Who Built Businesses Off Their Love of Travel

These founders turned wanderlust into wherewithal and became their own bosses.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read

The Secret Weapon 2 Famous Founders Deployed to Build Their Mega-Successful Companies
As Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos found, success comes when you turn your business into a reflection of your values.
Natasa Lekic | 6 min read
6 Extraordinary Women Who Rose to the Pinnacle of Their Professions
Celebrate these women for overcoming the odds but never quit demanding a level playing field.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
3 Signs the Best Move for Your Business Is to Hire Somebody Else to Run It
The fact that everybody knows the same few hugely successful founder/CEOs indicates how few founders succeed big-time as CEO of their own company.
Dave Shah | 7 min read
Founders Keep Making These 9 Common Mistakes That Crush Promising Startups
Unique businesses die from ordinary mistakes every day. Quit thinking you're exempt.
William Harris | 10 min read
4 Traits Perceptive Investors Look for in Tech Startup Founders
A brilliant founder with a good product is a better bet than a so-so founder with a brilliant product.
Vanessa Colella | 5 min read
The 'Harvey Weinstein' Problem Need Not Be a Death Sentence for Companies
Follow these tips to ensure that your founder's exit -- should that event occur -- doesn't take your company along with it.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
Are You Ready to Start a Company? Ask Yourself These 6 Questions.
Do you have what it takes to be a leader?
Cassandra Frangos | 7 min read
14 International Accelerators Speak Out on the Top 4 Components for Startup Success
Accelerators have a vested interest in startups succeeding and a front-row seat for observing why they do and don't.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
This Growing Company Realized It Was Time for the Founder to Step Aside. Here's How They Made It Work.
While no two companies are exactly alike, there is a somewhat systematic way to approach a leadership change.
Wade Burgess and Eddie Lou | 6 min read
What Happens When Founders Are Fired
Replacements face a daunting task.
Jeff Hyman | 5 min read