Foursquare

How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers
The Fix

How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers

TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
The Co-Founder of Foursquare Shares His Best Business Advice

The Co-Founder of Foursquare Shares His Best Business Advice

Make sure you know how -- and whom -- to ask for help.
Jason Saltzman | 1 min read
After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits

After Years of Challenges, Foursquare Has Found its Purpose -- and Profits

Hiring the right leaders helped this once-buzzy company meet its potential.
Nancy Miller | 12 min read
After Inventing the Check-in, Foursquare Pivots With Efforts to Sell its Location Superpowers to Everyone

After Inventing the Check-in, Foursquare Pivots With Efforts to Sell its Location Superpowers to Everyone

The New York-based company's main business is now licensing its location data to other companies like American Express and Land Rover.
Alex Heath | 3 min read
Microsoft Is Reportedly Releasing an Xbox TV Next Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Microsoft Is Reportedly Releasing an Xbox TV Next Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Check out someone's Snapchat all the way from Mt. Everest.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Foursquare Raises $45 Million and Gets New CEO
Foursquare

Foursquare Raises $45 Million and Gets New CEO

Execs say the changes 'reflect Foursquare maturing.'
Erin Griffith | 4 min read
Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App
Apps

Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App

The partnership is being facilitated by Button, a New York company that strengthens deep linking between complementary apps.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Shutting Out the Noise
Growth Strategies

Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Shutting Out the Noise

In a conversation at TechCrunch NY, the co-founder and CEO spoke about not letting chatter about his company affect his point of view.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.
Mergers and Acquisitions

Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.

The recurring rumors, floated again today by Techcrunch, could mark a bid by Yahoo to ramp up its mobile prowess.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Twitter and Foursquare Team Up to Let You Tag Your Location in Tweets
Growth Strategies

Twitter and Foursquare Team Up to Let You Tag Your Location in Tweets

The new feature gives users the option of including their location in posts.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)
SXSW

Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)

These fun facts and figures reveal everything from some of the now incredibly successful companies that initially launched at SXSW to what attendees are eating and drinking while in Austin.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Free Helicopter Ride, Anyone? 40 Awesome and Absurd Tech Company Perks. (Infographic)
Benefits

Free Helicopter Ride, Anyone? 40 Awesome and Absurd Tech Company Perks. (Infographic)

While many of these benefits are just good policy, others definitely fall into the 'over-the-top' camp.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet
Apps

This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet

Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
Can Subway Ads Bring Mainstream Users to Foursquare?
Foursquare

Can Subway Ads Bring Mainstream Users to Foursquare?

Reviving a once-hot app is tricky. Foursquare, the darling of mobile check-ins, is hoping to lure new users in the old-fashioned way: with ads.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read
With a New Direction, Foursquare Rolls Out a New 'Superhero' Logo
Rebranding

With a New Direction, Foursquare Rolls Out a New 'Superhero' Logo

The location-based social networking platform continues its rebranding efforts with a new logo.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read