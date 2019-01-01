There are no Videos in your queue.
Foursquare
The Fix
TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
Make sure you know how -- and whom -- to ask for help.
Hiring the right leaders helped this once-buzzy company meet its potential.
The New York-based company's main business is now licensing its location data to other companies like American Express and Land Rover.
Plus: Check out someone's Snapchat all the way from Mt. Everest.
More From This Topic
Foursquare
Execs say the changes 'reflect Foursquare maturing.'
Apps
The partnership is being facilitated by Button, a New York company that strengthens deep linking between complementary apps.
Growth Strategies
In a conversation at TechCrunch NY, the co-founder and CEO spoke about not letting chatter about his company affect his point of view.
Mergers and Acquisitions
The recurring rumors, floated again today by Techcrunch, could mark a bid by Yahoo to ramp up its mobile prowess.
Growth Strategies
The new feature gives users the option of including their location in posts.
SXSW
These fun facts and figures reveal everything from some of the now incredibly successful companies that initially launched at SXSW to what attendees are eating and drinking while in Austin.
Benefits
While many of these benefits are just good policy, others definitely fall into the 'over-the-top' camp.
Apps
Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.
Foursquare
Reviving a once-hot app is tricky. Foursquare, the darling of mobile check-ins, is hoping to lure new users in the old-fashioned way: with ads.
Rebranding
The location-based social networking platform continues its rebranding efforts with a new logo.
